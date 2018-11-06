Falklands launches the annual customer satisfaction survey

6th Tuesday, November 2018 - 07:13 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Communications Regulator has announced that the Communications Customer Satisfaction Survey 2018 is now open, and Sure customers have until Sunday 25 November to respond. Sure is the South Atlantic Telecommunications Server.

This is the second survey published under the licensing procedures and the results will be compared against those received in 2017 to provide the Regulator with essential insight directly from consumers of Sure services.

Two versions of the survey are available; one applicable to residential customers and one for business/organisation customers.

To complete the survey go to: www.regulatorfi.org.fk

Paper copies of both survey types are available from Stanley Post Office. If you require a paper copy of the survey sent to you or if you need assistance in completing the survey please contact Susannah Nightingale on 28459 or email info.telecoms@sec.gov.fk.