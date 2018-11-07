Successful maiden flight for Airbus 330-800neo

The first A330-800, MSN1888, landed at Toulouse-Blagnac, France at 2:35pm Tuesday after successfully completing its first flight.

Airbus' latest long range development, the 330-800neo took off on its maiden flight from Blagnac airport in Toulouse, France at 10:31 am local time and landed four hours and four minutes later Tuesday at the same airfield after successfully completing its first real time test.

The aircraft, the second member of the A330neo Family, is powered by the latest technology Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 turbofans with 25 percent less fuel-burn than previous generation rivals. The neo’s two versions – A330-800 and A330-900 – can accommodate 257 and 287 passengers respectively in three-class configurations.

These cutting-edge engines, with a range of 8,150 nautical miles (15,100 kilometres) hang from new titanium pylons and are enclosed in improved composite material engine nacelles.

“Today’s first flight of the A330-800 is the latest addition to our efficient Widebody family,” said Guillaume Faury, President Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “The A330-800 is an exceptionally versatile ‘route-opener’, offering unbeatable economics for airlines – encompassing everything from short to very-long haul widebody missions.”

“We look forward to the successful flight-test campaign, leading to certification next year,” Faury added.

The A330-800’s development program will include around 300 flight-test hours, paving the way for certification in 2019. Its sibling, the larger A330-900 family member, recently completed its development testing and certification program which validated the A330neo Family’s common engines, systems, cabin and flight & ground operations.

At the end of September 2018, Airbus’ orderbook includes 13 customers who have placed orders for a total of 224 A330neos.

The A330 is one of the most popular wide-body families ever built, with over 1,700 orders from 120 customers.

The A330-800’s airframe also features a new, larger span wing with Sharklet wingtip devices. Other innovations include its new “Airspace” cabin amenities with the latest in-flight entertainment systems.