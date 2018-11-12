Argentina's industrial activity in September down 11.5% in the last twelve months

The automobile industry saw a 15.7% slump, while the metallurgical sector plunged 20.5% and non metallic production, 3% Finally the food industry dropped 3.2%, mainly due to a 8.8% decline in grain and oilseed grinding.

Argentine industrial activity plunged 11.5% year-on-year in September – the biggest drop in 16 years. The INDEC national statistics bureau said that manufacturing witnessed a fifth consecutive month of decline, following drops of 1.2% in May, 8.1% in June, 5.7% in July and 5.6% in August. It’s the biggest contraction since July 2002.

Increases were only registered by steel and aluminum producers, which recorded a rise of three percent, year on year. All the other sectors saw deeply negative figures, influenced by the drought, the drop in consumption, the high inflation and interest rates and the devaluation of the Argentine currency.

The figures came from INDEC’s Month Industrial Estimator (EMI), which shows that so far this year industrial activity has fallen by 2.1% in the first nine months of 2018.

Textile producers registered the biggest decline, down 24.6%, with printing down 21.6% and rubber and plastics production falling 20.4%. The automobile industry saw a 15.7% slump. The metallurgical sector plunged 20.5% and non metallic production, 3%. Finally the food industry dropped 3.2%, mainly due to a 8.8% decline in grain and oilseed grinding.

Construction activity also fell 4.2%, compared to the same month last year, the worst year-on-year decline since February, 2017. However, so far this year the sector as a whole has risen 6.4%, compared with the same period the previous year.

As part of the EMI report, INDEC asked industrial companies about their perspectives for the last quarter of the year and 60.7% said they expected a drop in domestic demand, while 30.5% the scenario will remain stable.

Meanwhile, 54.7% of those surveyed among exporting firms said they don’t expect major changes until December, while 28.6% said they expect an increase in the activity. Overall, 64.3% of the industrial companies said they don’t expect changes in their staff during the rest of the year, while almost 30% said they expect layoffs to occur in their companies.