Credit cards not welcome at many Argentine gas stations

13th Tuesday, November 2018 - 19:44 UTC

Between 800 and 1,000 Argentine gas stations no longer accept credit cards in protest for the time they must wait before the actual payment is registered in an inflation context, it was reported Tuesday.

With the current interest rates and inflation in addition to commissions charged by credit card issuers, accepting credit cards is not good for the business, according to the Confederation of Hydrocarbons Trade Entities (Cecha), which encompasses around 3,700 stations nationwide.



Negotiations to revert this trend began in December past, but so far to no avail.



But while credit cards are not welcome, debit cards whereby money is transferred instantly from the buyer's account to that of the seller, are very much in use given the AFIP (bureau tax) mandate that at least one electronic mean of payment be accepted.



Businesses are charged a 1% commission when using debit cards, while credit cards entail comissions between 1.3 and 1.5%.



“A gas station's profit margin is between 9% and 12%. Therefore, the commission represents between 13% and 20% of the total cost-effectiveness,” explained Cecha's Carlos Gold.



Gas stations pay a smaller commission compared to other businesses that are charged 2,35% when using a credit card. But as of January 1 it will go up to 2.1% for gasoline retailers.



It takes 18 business days for stations to collect their gasoline sales, which is tantamount to 28 consecutive days, Gold pointed out. Window periods are “shorter everywhere else in the world,” said Gold, who asked for a reduction to a maximum 21 days “as a gesture of goodwill” on the part of credit card companies.



With a 5% monthly inflation, Gold explained the current state of things was not profitable and could not rule out further stations following suit in the coming days.