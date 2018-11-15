Argentina has another international air terminal: El Palomar, formerly a military airport

15th Thursday, November 2018 - 07:17 UTC Full article

El Palomar is one of smaller sites that have become available to private operators in the wake of the Mauricio Macri administration's move to liberalize air travel

The Argentine government has reclassified the El Palomar air terminal in the province of Buenos Aires as an “international airport,” responding to requests from aviation firms.The decision was confirmed via a resolution from the National and Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC), issued in the Argentine Official Gazette.

The text said the move came as a result of “requests made by air operators.”

The move will “enable the El Palomar Public Aerodrome, located in the city of El Palomar, in the Morón district of Buenos Aires province, as an international airport for the operation of aircraft from or destined for foreign countries,” according to the official text.

ANAC said operators had “requested the operation of regular international services for the air transportation of passengers, cargo and mail on the routes coming from or destined for” that terminal.

El Palomar, formerly a military airport, is one of a number of smaller sites that have become available to private operators in the wake of president Mauricio Macri administration's move to liberalize regulations on air travel and tourism.

Currently, low-cost operators Flybondi and LADE airlines operate flights from the airport.