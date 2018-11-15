Buenos Aires hit by two bomb attacks



Colonel Falcon's grave after the anarchist attack.

Marco Viola was arrested after throwing the bomb into the judge's house

One bomb went off at Buenos Aires' Recoleta cemetery and another was exploded in a contained setting after being found near the car of Federal Judge Claudio Bonadio Wednesday in separate incidents that bear a few points in common. For example, both artifacts were visibly home-made.

Bonadio is the judge investigating former President Cristina Fernandez for her alleged involvement in money laundering and corruption and for which he has asked the Senate to strip her of her parliamentary immunity.

And the grave under attack was that of slain Police Chief Colonel Ramón Falcón, who was murdered exactly 109 years ago on November 14, 1909 by an anarchist.

The suspected perpetrators in both cases have been arrested.

A 33-year-old woman named Anahi Esperanza Salcedo lost three phalanges in one hand and was wounded in her face at the cemetery when the device she was carrying went off and had to be rushed to a hospital. She calls herself an anarchist, an anti-police person and anti-patriarchy feminist. She was arrested together with a man.

Bonadio's bodyguards saw 26-year-old Marco Viola hurl a plastic bag containing a galvanized steel tube, with niples welded on the tips and gunpowder inside over Bonadio's home fence and fall right by one of the cars. The bag also contained butane-propane sprays.

Viola tried to escape but was eventually arrested. In social media he is to be seen in pictures with an Antifa cap or together with notorious activists.

The artifact was disposed of by a police bomb squad.