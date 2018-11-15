Farmacias Ahumada restructuring means layoffs and closing stores in Chile

Farmacias Ahumada is having a hard time adjusting to the new economic scenario.

Farmacias Ahumada Tuesday announced a broad restructuring plan which includes shutting down an undisclosed number of stores nationwide in Chile plus the subsequent staff layoffs.

The company said it needs to streamline and flex its structure and focus on its core business.

“The plan considers disengagements and the closing of pharmacies and stores nationwide. Farmacias Ahumada needs to streamline and flex its structure and focus on its main business: health, beauty and wellness in one place,” said a company statement.

The chain, controlled by the American company Walgreens, explained that these measures are part of a process that seeks to adapt the organization to the current needs of its patients and clients and better face the challenges of the industry.

“The company regrets that this organizational transformation directly affects part of its workers, and appreciates the commitment and dedication with which they performed their duties,” the statement went on.

It also vowed to continue to have a presence in the main towns and cities of Chile, “from Arica to Punta Arenas,” but did not specify how many stores will be closed.

These measures appear to be linked to the plan undertaken by the parent company last year, which included the hiring of Juan Martín Monsalve as general manager.

Monsalve, a former Walmart executive, explained that Farmacias Ahumada was not a retail business. “We are a health care company and within that model, what we care about in retail is the focus of better care, to strive to better serve patients.”

Meanwhile, ordinary Chileans on social media agreed it all meant bad news for the workers, but also that Ahumada could no longer compete with new pharmacies which sell at lower prices and therefore had a smaller profit margin.