Pompeo talks with Faurie about Trump's trip to Argentina

16th Friday, November 2018 - 22:41 UTC Full article

Secretary Pompeo commended Argentina for their leadership in hosting the G-20 Summit.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday discussed President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to Buenos Aires for the G-20 Summit at the end of the month and other bilateral issues over the telephone with his Argentine counterpart Jorge Faurie, a spokesperson for the State Department confirmed Friday.

“Secretary Pompeo underscored the strong value we place on our partnership with Argentina as we work together to advance our shared priorities,” Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

He “commended Argentina for their leadership in hosting the G-20 and noted that he looks forward to a successful Leaders’ Summit,” she added.

It was not disclosed whether the two officials discussed security issues.

Buenos Aires is gearing up for an unprecedented event in terms of worldwide repercussions. Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich has recommended all porteños to move out of town for the duration of the meeting due to security measures and circulation restrictions to be put into effect.