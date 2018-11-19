Argentina/UK/Falklands' South Atlantic fisheries joint scientific cruises closer

The delegations agreed to meet again next June/July in Buenos Aires

London hosted the biannual meeting of the South Atlantic Fisheries Scientific Sub Committee which took place November 14/15 with the participation of officials and scientists from Argentina and the UK, and from the Falkland Islands.

According to the release from the Argentine foreign affairs ministry the two delegations continued on the dialogue initiated last May, regarding issues of mutual interest in scientific cooperation for the conservation of the fisheries resources in the South West Atlantic.

With the purpose of contributing to an integral study of the fisheries, in the framework of the conservation measures, discussions centered in the mechanisms for the exchange of scientific data and in planning joint scientific cruises. The delegation agreed that the next meeting be held in Buenos Aires at the end of next June or beginning of July.

The Argentine release points out that the Fisheries Scientific Subcommittee meeting took place following on the UK/Argentina Joint Declaration of 28 November 1990 and the meeting as well as its results come under the formula agreed by UK and Argentina on point 2 of the Madrid Joint Declaration of 19 October 1989 referred to sovereignty over the Falkland, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and their surrounding maritime spaces.