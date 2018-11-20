Israel intelligence helps Argentina arrest suspected members of Hezbollah

Argentine police announced last Thursday they had arrested two men on suspicion of ties to the terrorist group

A terror plot against Jewish targets was thwarted when the Mossad intelligence service passed information to Argentine security officials which led to the arrest of suspected members of the Hezbollah terrorist group, Hadashot TV reported Monday.

According to the report, police arrested two brothers and their cousin at a hideout in Buenos Aires which was found to contain an arsenal of weapons and explosives. The suspects were said to have admitted they planned to attack Jewish targets in the country.

Argentine police announced last Thursday they had arrested two Argentine men on suspicion of ties to the terrorist group and that in the course of the investigation, they had discovered evidence of foreign travel “along with credentials in Arabic and an image of the Hezbollah flag”, the Reuters news agency reported.

No further details were given on the credentials or travel, and the discrepancy in the number of individuals arrested has not been clarified.

The two men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested at a Buenos Aires residence, and were also found to be in possession of a “small arsenal” including a rifle, a shotgun and a number of handguns.

Earlier this year the Argentine government targeted a Hezbollah fundraising network in the northern Triple Frontier with Brazil and Paraguay.

Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that the Mossad not only is responsible for preventing attacks against Israeli targets, but also provides intelligence to Israel’s allies around the world.

In October, Israeli officials said the Mossad provided its Danish counterpart with information concerning an alleged plot by Tehran to assassinate three Iranian opposition figures living in the Scandinavian country.

Mossad is also said to be behind the thwarting of an Iranian government bomb plot that aimed to target an opposition group in Paris in June.