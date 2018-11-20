South Korean President confirms attending BA G-20 Summit, will meet Macri and hopefully Trump

20th Tuesday, November 2018 - 12:46 UTC Full article

Moon-Macri will be the first meeting between heads of state of both countries in 14 years.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has confirmed he will be attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires next week, during which he will meet President Mauricio Macri in the first encounter of heads of state from both countries in 14 years, a spokesperson for his office announced.

“While taking part in the G20 summit, the president will hold bilateral summits with other heads of state. Also with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, President Moon will hold the first South Korea-Argentina summit in 14 years,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said Moon's bilateral summits in Argentina may include a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“A bilateral summit with President Trump is currently being discussed with the U.S. government,” he told a press briefing.

A Moon-Trump summit, if held, will be the second of its kind in about three months. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September, shortly after the South Korean president made his first-ever trip to Pyongyang for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

President Moon is expected to ”deliver our government's position to President Trump, who is preparing for a U.S.-North Korea summit as the U.S. government says the (U.S.-North Korea) summit will be held in January,” the spokesman added.

Moon will first head for the Czech Republic and then to Buenos Aires on Nov. 29 for the G20 summit slated to be held Nov. 30-Dec. 1, to finish his tour with a three-day state visit to New Zealand from Dec. 2. where he will meet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Patsy Reddy.