Brazil's future agriculture minister does not discard dumping Mercosur

22nd Thursday, November 2018 - 09:19 UTC

Tereza Cristina complained that the import of milk and rice was ruining small farms in Brazil

Tereza Cristina, tapped by President-elect Jair Bolsonaro to head Brazil's Agriculture Ministry, said on Wednesday the country could decide to abandon the Mercosur trade bloc if it failed to address inequality.

“Either Brazil tries to strengthen Mercosur and says what it wants, or in the worst-case scenario it leaves. This cannot continue any longer, it's unfavorable for us,” she told O Globo newspaper.

The conservative politician said Brazil did not have a level playing field in trade with the other member states, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The future minister demanded more equality and fairness for Brazil in farm exports after blaming imported milk and rice of ruining small businesses in the country. Tereza Cristina is a federal deputy and represents the state of Mato Grosso.

During the election campaign, far-right Bolsonaro vowed to revisit Brazil's membership of Mercosur and the BRICS club of emerging economies. He later acknowledged that his position was strategic and geared to trade in equal conditions with all the world.