Falklands second commercial flight agreed: Sao Paulo with a stopover at Cordoba, says Ambito Financiero

The second commercial flight from the Falkland Islands to a third country in the region with a stopover in an Argentine airport has been agreed, according to reports in Ambito Financiero, a Buenos Aires financial daily.
Allegedly the decision was arrived following talks at the beginning of the month in Buenos Aires between Argentine officials and British and Falklands' delegates. After much discussion the stopover for the Latam Brazil flight to Sao Paulo will be the City of Cordoba in central Argentina. Argentines insisted in Buenos Aires but apparently the Falklands representatives feared an avalanche of tourists from the Argentine capital.
Under the agreement Latam Brazil will be operating an Airbus A 320 on a weekly basis from Sao Paulo in a direct flight to Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falklands. The third week of each month it will call at Cordoba en route from Sao Paulo, and will make a similar call on the return flight of the fourth week. A similar arrangement to that with Latam Punta Arenas/MPC and the call in Rio Gallegos.
Whatever the decision it was not confirmed or denied by the Argentine foreign ministry.
“What rests to decide now is the politically correct moment to make the official announcement”, indicated the Ambito Financiero report. And speculates “why not on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Buenos Aires at the turn of the month, when Argentine president Mauricio Macri and Prime Minister Theresa May will be meeting”.
Despite discarding Buenos Aires City Ezeiza and Aeroparque terminals for the stopover, Ambito Financiero argues that Córdoba, although more expensive for ticket holders, is not a bad choice since the local airport, Ambrosio Taravella, has become an international and domestic hub.
In effect according to numbers supplied by Aeropuertos Argentinos 2000, which has the concession of the Cordoba terminal, the traffic in nine months of 2017 was over two million travelers, 32% higher than in the same period of 2016 and 49% over 2015. That works out at some 7.700 passengers per day at the Cordoba hub.
The process for a second commercial flight between the Falklands and a third country, preferably from Mercosur, was established in the Joint Communiqué of 13 September 2016 agreed by Argentina and the UK.
In effect, Point 10 of the communiqué referred to the South Atlantic establishes that: In accordance with the principles set out in the 14 July 1999 Joint Statement and Exchange of Letters, both sides agreed that further air links between the Falkland Islands and third countries would be established. In this context they agreed the establishment of 2 additional stops per month in mainland Argentina, one in each direction. The specific details will be defined.
According to Ambito Financiero the specifics have finally been defined, only waiting to be announced.
Once again the news breaks from Latin America first before our MLA's inform us. Talk about cloak and dagger stuff. Absolutely disgraceful. So Argentina was pushing for Buenos Aires but settled for a central stop over. Might as well been in BA given the volume of people that will travel from Cordoba. This is just another stepping stone to gain a further foot hold in the door. the 1970's are maybe not such a wild assumption after all. With this second flight we get to have Argentines staying pretty much on a regular basis because the first latam they are here for two week ends one on arrival one on departure . The second flight neatly coincides that those visitors will arrive a different week end and leave the following one. I am willing to bet many will now stay for two weeks coming on one flight and departing on the other. After all there are now two seperate places to land in Argentina. This is going to cause a lot of grief to the Islanders in time you can bet on that.Posted 5 hours ago +1
Arg naturally wanted BA- no surprises there. FI refused - so again no surprises- Arg says - right we will make you damn Brits PAY - Cordoba it will be and that is 2 hours extra Fuel Burn Time and Money YOU FI taxpayers will have to pay.Posted 3 hours ago +1
Our Govt walked into all this right from day 1. well they were led into it blind and dumb by their advisors - who just happened to be recommended to them by --- the FCO.
The Falklands government has been pushing for this for years - to improve tourism communications. At the moment the tourist is stuck for a week which is tricky if it's just an add on trip to a South American tour and passenger exchanges are laborious. They didn't want BA because there's just too much emotion involved for the Falklands people (it's not just about tourists). Cordoba is a compromise. FIG has got what it wanted if this story has a factual basisPosted 3 hours ago +1