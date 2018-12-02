G20 Buenos Aires declaration calls for reforms to world trade system; US skips climate change chapter

The family picture of the G20 leaders' two-day meeting in Buenos Aires

In a joint declaration, the leaders of G20 nations on Saturday agreed to build consensus for fair and sustainable development through an agenda that is “people-centered, inclusive and forward-looking”.

“This year we have focused on the following pillars: the future of work, infrastructure for development, a sustainable food future and a gender mainstreaming strategy across the G20 agenda,” they said in the declaration that came after two-day G20 Summit meetings in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It said signatories to the Paris Agreement reaffirmed that the Paris Agreement is irreversible and commit to its full implementation, while the U.S. reiterated its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

However, the U.S. affirmed its “strong commitment” to economic growth and energy access and security, utilizing all energy sources and technologies, while protecting the environment.

The declaration said the multilateral trading system is currently falling short of its objectives and there is room for improvement.

”We therefore support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to improve its functioning. We will review progress at our next Summit,“ it said.

The G20 nations' leaders also reaffirmed ”strong condemnation“ of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

”We will step up our efforts in fighting terrorist and proliferation financing, and money laundering. We urge the digital industry to work together to fight exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes,” read the declaration.

