Strong message from Merkel to Macri: How the world sees and expects Argentina to perform

3rd Monday, December 2018 - 08:20 UTC Full article

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her meeting with President Macri

She was the last to arrive, but together with French president Emmanuel Macron one of the most popular leaders during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Her official aircraft had to turn back because of communications problems so German Chancellor Angela Merkel took a commercial flight from Madrid directly to Buenos Aires, a day late for the inauguration but not for the other activities including a couple of outings in the Argentine capital.

Impressed, stunned by the magnificence of the Teatro Colon, one of the best opera houses in the world, and its display on Saturday evening, Chancellor Merkel also enjoyed Argentine beef and red wine at one of the local barbeque houses and was surprised by the spontaneous warmth of the other clients towards her person.

To a certain point relieved since Ms Merkel has announced she's stepping down in two years at the latest, or even before if her party so decides sometime this month, the German chancellor also brought a strong message of support for her host president Mauricio Macri, but also an equally strong reminder of how the world works, during a brief bilateral encounter.

The first was that Germany fully supports Argentina before the IMF, but as long as Argentina complies and commits the reforms promised. Secondly before asking for more investments from third countries, president Macri must show the world that it is the Argentines themselves that trust their country and thus the ones that most invest. And finally before the world, there are no differences between Macri and the opposition, and to the eyes of the world, both the current president as opposition parties, including ex president Cristina Fernandez , must give proof they are reliable and obtain international trust.