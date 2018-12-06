Captain Castagnari's remains arrive in Río Cuarto - son thankful to Falklanders

Captain Castagnari was among those at the Darwin Cemetery but he wished to be buried next to his oldest son

The remains of Argentine pilot Luis Darío José Castagnari, who died in combat during the 1982 Falklands War, arrived at his hometown of Río Cuarto in the province of Córdoba Wednesday afternoon.

His widow Cristina Scavarda thus fulfilled a promise she had made him to be buried next to their late son Gustavo, who had died of cancer, if he failed to return alive.

Martín Castagnari, a son of Luis', was very thankful to the islanders for being “very respectful to the family [and for knowing] what it meant to us,” he said.

“I was six years old when he left, and we've been waiting for him until now,” he added.

Castagnari had been buried at the Darwin Cemetery on the islands, where unlike his family, most relatives prefer their loved ones to stay.

“It is a very special day for all of us and it is very important to meet this family,” said Julio Aro, a war veteran who promoted the identification process of the Argentine soldiers buried in Darwin.

“The most incredible thing about Castagnari's story is the promise with his wife. Cristina has some incredible [courage] and she would have felt that she had failed him,” Aro added.

“We are very respectful of the decisions of each family because we have to be understanding of each case,” Aro explained.