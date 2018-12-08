Name of remains at the Falklands' Argentine military cemetery 106th grave released

Ramon Angel Cabrera died during the Goose Green combat on 28 May, apparently after coming across a patrol led by Lieutenant Colonel H Jones

A 19-year-old conscript soldier, and builder in his home province of Cordoba, Ramon Angel Cabrera, is the name of the 106th Argentine combatant whose remains buried in the Falkland Islands has been identified.

The announcement was made on Thursday but his name with held for a day on request from the modest family of San Agustin, where a statue of a young soldier remembers the ultimate sacrifice of the teenager.

Cabrera died during the Goose Green combat on 28 May, apparently after coming across a patrol led by Lieutenant Colonel H Jones. He was incorporated to Company B of the 25th Infantry Regiment stationed in Chubut on February 1982 and in April transported in the icebreaker Irizar to Darwin-Goose Green.

The Argentine soldiers were told to expect a British Task Force attack and dig fox holes to defend their position. The three day Goose Green battle finally took the lives of 47 Argentines and 17 British combatants. He was buried in a mass grave and after the conflict ended; his remains were taken to the Argentine military cemetery in Darwin where they remained in an unnamed grave for 36 years.

Following the implementation of the 2016 Humanitarian project Plan agreed by UK and Argentina, and Falklands' government collaboration, DNA samples of remains cross checked with those of next of kin have proved an excellent tool to identify the unnamed graves.

In effect Ramon Angel's DNA matched those of his brothers, Julio Alberto y Jose Armando, making his the 106th of 122 graves “...only known to God”, which now has a full name.

“He was a humble lad, but a great buddy”, recall some of his surviving former Infantry company members, and in San Agustín in 2001, a whole body statue in one of the village's squares was inaugurated to honor the memory of Ramon Angel.