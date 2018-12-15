Falklands-Buenos Aires link: Argentina awards license and route to low-cost airline

The Argentine government awarded low-cost airline Flybondi a 15-year license to exploit 284 domestic and international routes, including one that potentially can link Buenos Aires directly with the Falkland Islands.
Ministry of Transport Resolution 1087/2018 authorizes FB Air Lines to exploit commercial and non commercial domestic and international flights of passengers, freight and mail with large aircraft.
In one of its points the resolution underlines that the majority of requested domestic routes have their origin in provinces, and propose connecting cities, which in most cases currently demand flying through Buenos Aires. The new network of air services should improve inter-province connectivity and help to de-concentrate Buenos Aires.
The 15-year license and 284 routes includes 28 in South America and the rest 39 Argentine cities, in which the Falkland Islands are included as a domestic flight.
However the “Buenos Aires-Malvinas” link must be submitted to a round of consultation with the Argentine Foreign Ministry.
Likewise Flybond must obtain an Air Services Exploitation License, CESA, in the twelve months following the publication of the resolution, and 180 days later at the most, must begin operations.
The illogical leap between the reality of this story and the headline is probably a good example of why Mercopress articles seem to average about 5 reader responses these days. I was looking at a couple of old stories from 2013 last night and they had reader responses in the hundreds.Posted 2 hours ago +1
The other reason for such low reader response numbers is the futility of making responses in the first place. As more sensible people with a grasp on reality make this realisation and give up, the more Mercopress is left with the hardliners, trolls and general shit stirrers; and this just puts more people off. Which is why lots of articles receive no comments and even the most (realistically) provocative ones receive maybe 20 or 30 at a push; and even then that’s only because someone decided to argue with a troll.
I hardly ever look at the site any more and judging by the reader responses, I am not the only one. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone. Let’s see if I bother looking at MP again before this time next year. Last time I didn’t look for so long I forgot my login details!
This is fantastic news for all those companies in Argentina that do business with the Falkland Islands! It's also brilliant news for all those Argentine tourists. Where is it going to land though? And who will Flybondi get their permission to operate in the Falklands?Posted 1 hour ago 0