Former President Julio Argentino Roca not good enough for a Neuquén school's name

18th Tuesday, December 2018 - 19:50 UTC Full article

The school now hides the name of the former president under a blue cover

School No. 103 in the Argentine city of Neuquén Tuesday changed its name from that of two-time President “Julio Argentino Roca” to “Rosa Alaniz,” who was one of the first teachers of the institution.

The name change comes after an initiative from a group of parents who felt offended that the school bore the name of a general who commanded the national government's forces against native tribes during the Conquest of the Desert campaign late into the 19th Century.

The project began in 2012, as much of the Neuquén community is said to support the Mapuche people in different actions linked to the name of General Roca, for his role in oppressing the native people of Patagonia.

“We began to know the figure of Roca as genocidal and racist,” one of the mothers of the No. 103 school community told a local radio station.

“Children from the Mapuche community attend this school, and that's why it was also done,” a father also explained.

According to the Provincial Council of Education's (CPE) resolution, “the process took a time of participation of parents, students, alumni, management team, teachers and assistants, who proposed new significant names...”

Finally, the CPE decided to authorize the name change which became official during a ceremony Tuesday morning.