Pro-choice groups will try again in 2019 to legalize abortion in Argentina

Supporters of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE) bill have announced they will make yet another try in March 2019 to get the Argentine Congress to allow women to legally seek an abortion if they so desire, it was reported.
It will be the eighth such an attempt. This time around promoters of the bill hope to gather a greater consensus following the 2018 experience where the initiative made its way through the House of Representatives but was voted against at the Senate.
The debate on safe, legal and free of charge abortion sparked a crack in Argentine society between the sky-blu handkerchief pro-lifers and the green-handkerchief pro- choice supporters. And the crack went right through the ruling Cambiemos (let's change) front.
The National Campaign for Legal, Safe and Free Abortion, a collective of more than 300 organizations, is drafting a new project that will keep the premise of the IVE in health institutions across the country, but will have changes with respect to to the one put forward in 2018, the daily Clarín reported.
Representatives from all over the country who support the free abortion campaign are expected to convene in early March to be able to submit the new bill to Congress before the month's end.
The composition of the Senate will not have changed by then from the one that has already voted 38 to 31 against legal abortion back in August. Therefore, pro- life supporters do not see a big threat in the renewed attempt.
But Cambiemos Deputy Daniel Lipovetzky, who chairs the Commission of General Legislation and is a strong defender of IVE, explained the new initiative will be backed by more than the 70 signatures behind this year's bill.
UCR Deputy Brenda Austin, also a stalwart of legal abortion, said that “we must build strategies” that allow “expanding the base of support” to reach a final approval. “There is a cultural and generational process that leads us to that,” she added.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
A baby is not the sole affair of a woman. A child is the equal responsibility of the male. Males too should not only be accountable, but should have the right to keep a child if that is what they want. Tough luck girls, women have been having it too easy, and need to become more accountable and responsible for children, not more frivolous! That means opting out of the marriage for selfish reasons, after they brought a baby to the world not just for her, but for the father as well, is should not be as easy as flicking a switch. Baby's are not stowaway incidents later relegated to the woman's will alone !Posted 6 hours ago 0
Countries as diverse as Australia, Canada, Guyana, Uruguay, Cuba, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Republic of Macedonia, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Georgia, Turkey, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, China, North Korea, Mongolia, South Africa, Tunisia and Mozambique have legalized abortion on request.Posted 3 hours ago 0
Looks like a trend to me.
Patrick EdgarPosted 3 hours ago 0
A very good observation. “Pro-Choice” should be properly labeled “Pro-Murder”
The truly heinous crime however is when the late term abortion is preformed by dismembering the child during the procedure.
And yes, men absolutely equally bear the responsibility.