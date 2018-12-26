Pro-choice groups will try again in 2019 to legalize abortion in Argentina

26th Wednesday, December 2018 - 12:30 UTC Full article

It will be the eighth such an attempt. This time around promoters of the bill hope to gather a greater consensus following the 2018 experience where the initiative made its way through the House of Re

Supporters of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE) bill have announced they will make yet another try in March 2019 to get the Argentine Congress to allow women to legally seek an abortion if they so desire, it was reported.

It will be the eighth such an attempt. This time around promoters of the bill hope to gather a greater consensus following the 2018 experience where the initiative made its way through the House of Representatives but was voted against at the Senate.

The debate on safe, legal and free of charge abortion sparked a crack in Argentine society between the sky-blu handkerchief pro-lifers and the green-handkerchief pro- choice supporters. And the crack went right through the ruling Cambiemos (let's change) front.

The National Campaign for Legal, Safe and Free Abortion, a collective of more than 300 organizations, is drafting a new project that will keep the premise of the IVE in health institutions across the country, but will have changes with respect to to the one put forward in 2018, the daily Clarín reported.

Representatives from all over the country who support the free abortion campaign are expected to convene in early March to be able to submit the new bill to Congress before the month's end.

The composition of the Senate will not have changed by then from the one that has already voted 38 to 31 against legal abortion back in August. Therefore, pro- life supporters do not see a big threat in the renewed attempt.

But Cambiemos Deputy Daniel Lipovetzky, who chairs the Commission of General Legislation and is a strong defender of IVE, explained the new initiative will be backed by more than the 70 signatures behind this year's bill.

UCR Deputy Brenda Austin, also a stalwart of legal abortion, said that “we must build strategies” that allow “expanding the base of support” to reach a final approval. “There is a cultural and generational process that leads us to that,” she added.