Montevideo, December 28th 2018 - 00:46 UTC

Natanyahu will not be attending Bolsonaro's inauguration, reports O'Globo

Thursday, December 27th 2018 - 05:19 UTC
O Globo reported on Wednesday that Netanyahu decided to shorten his weeklong visit to just two days after the dissolution of the Knesset and elections on April 9 O Globo reported on Wednesday that Netanyahu decided to shorten his weeklong visit to just two days after the dissolution of the Knesset and elections on April 9

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will cut a visit to Brazil short, skipping incoming President Jair Bolsonaro’s inauguration.

Brazilian paper O Globo reported on Wednesday that Netanyahu decided to shorten his weeklong visit to just two days after his coalition announced the dissolution of the Knesset and hastened elections to April 9.

Netanyahu has had several positive interactions with the incoming Bolsonaro government.

On Nov. 1 Bolsonaro announced on Twitter his plans to move the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Several Arab nations criticized the decision. Shortly after Bolsonaro’s tweet, Netanyahu stated his intention to attend the inauguration.

Despite high approval ratings, corruption investigations have cast a shadow over Netanyahu’s fourth consecutive run for office.

  • :o))

    REF: “Despite high approval ratings, corruption investigations have cast a shadow over Netanyahu’s fourth consecutive run for office.”


    In Brazil, the corruption investigations cast NO shadows at all! They dance on the streets instead!

    Posted 9 hours ago 0
