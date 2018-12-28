Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, December 29th 2018 - 05:20 UTC

Argentina's economic activity in October falls 4%, year-on-year

Friday, December 28th 2018 - 09:20 UTC
Drought was a major factor with an impact on the Argentine economy, since it affected agriculture's production volumes and yields. Drought was a major factor with an impact on the Argentine economy, since it affected agriculture's production volumes and yields.
In October some of the sectors that avoided the downfall were fishing (up 28%); agriculture, livestock, forestry, with an average 2.9% increase In October some of the sectors that avoided the downfall were fishing (up 28%); agriculture, livestock, forestry, with an average 2.9% increase

Economic activity in Argentina fell 4.0% in October versus the same month last year, the government said on Thursday, marking the seventh straight month of declines as the country grapples with recession and high inflation.

The official stats office Indec said that October's Monthly Economic Activity Index was up 0.9% compared to September, which means that compared to a year ago retraction reached 1.7% under the impact on the Peso currency run, inflation, collapse of consumption, devaluation and low investment.

Another factor with an impact on the Argentine economy was the drought which affected agriculture's production volumes and yields.
According to Indec, the recessive period took off last April with a year-to-year contraction of 0.3%, which became a downfall in May with a 5% collapse. In July the MEAI was down another 6% annually, in August 1.9% and in September 6.1%.

In October some of the sectors that avoided the downfall were fishing (up 28%); agriculture, livestock, forestry, with an average 2.9% increase; education and social services 1.1%, and public health services, 0.02%.

At the other extreme were wholesale and retail, down 11.2%; manufacturing down 5.3%; construction, 4.7%; hotels and restaurants, 3.4%; transport and communications, 3.3%; mining and quarries, 2.7% and financial services, 2.3%. Likewise, the retraction is also felt in the fiscal sector with tax revenue in October down, 6.2%.

  • Chicureo

    Just to keep Argentina's situation in contex to why it's such an economic mess today:

    https://panampost.com/marcelo-duclos/2018/12/21/argentina-cristina-kirchner-and-cronies-face-real-world-slew-of-criminal-charges/

    Posted 15 hours ago 0
  • DemonTree

    Yes, poor Macri having to take over a country in default, suffering a severe recession and over 20% unemployment, with a greater than 50% poverty rate... oh wait, that was Nestor.

    Funny how the 'wrong' policies resulted in paying off the country's debt to the IMF, while the 'right' ones have forced them to beg for help again.

    Posted 12 hours ago 0
  • Think

    Just to keep Argentina's situation in contex to why it's such an economic mess today...:

    In december 2015..., after 12 years of varicoloured economic measures by the Kirchner adminisration..., the Argentinean Total Public Debt was signficatively reduced from a whopping ~120% to a manageable ~40% of our GNP...

    In december 2018..., after just 3 years of monochrome economic measures by the Macri administration..., the Argentinean Total Public Debt was signficatively increased from that manageable ~40% to an unmanageable ~100 % of our GNP...

    Posted 12 hours ago 0
