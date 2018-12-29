Argentina appoints an auditor/administrator at INIDEP to “normalize activities”

Argentina has appointed an auditor/administrator for the National Institute for Fisheries Research and Development (INIDEP), former R/Admiral Marcelo Lobbosco, who was head of Buenos Aires province ports. During his 180-day term (with a possible extension of another 180 days), and according to Decree 1127, Lobbosco must try to overcome the staff disputes which have impeded the normal activity of research cruises.

“INIDEP faces a multiplicity of conflicts at different levels of staff, because of diverse and ongoing labor claims” points out the decree adding that this ”has generated problems among the different sectors of the organization (scientific-technical, administrative and embarked staff), which impede among other things the research campaigns“.

Apparently according to reports in the Mar del Plata media the conflicts are because of the poor conditions of some of its vessels and complaints from the staff on board which also belong to a different union.

The decree points out that ”the raft of these situations has led to a virtual stoppage of INIDEP's activities“ and thus ”the need to address firmly and with celerity a solution to these problems“

Likewise another area of conflict are the ”precarious labor conditions“ of researchers many of whom have short term contracts, renewable, despite some of them have been with the institution for thirty years.

All of INIDEP's vessels are facing labor conflicts with the exception of the latest acquisition, a state of the art research vessel launched last year in Spain, ”Victor Angelescu”, which is manned by the Argentine navy.

Former R/Admiral Lobbosco has a 35 year experience in Human Resources, Strategic Planning and Logistics, with graduate studies in Italy. He was promoted to R/Admiral in 2011 and had to retire from the force in 2013, and has since been working in the private and public sectors. He belongs to a long established Navy family and his father, Hector Francisco Lobbosco, under house arrest, has been formally charged with human rights abuse during the last military dictatorship in Argentina.