Rightwing coalition to rule Socialist stronghold Andalusia: first time in 36 years

29th Saturday, December 2018 - 08:06 UTC Full article

The result paves the way for a PP-run regional government led by Juan Manuel Moreno after an agreement reached by Ciudadanos and the Partido Popular

An alliance between the right-wing Partido Popular, Ciudadanos and Vox resulted in Ciudadanos’ deputy Marta Bosquet being voted in as Speaker of the Andalusia Parliament. She received 59 votes from the three parties, which put her ahead of left-wing alliance Adelante Andalucía’s Inmaculada Nieto who held 50 votes.

This means the Socialist party PSOE will lose control of the Andalusia regional government, its stronghold, for the first time in 36 years.

The result now paves the way for a PP-run regional government led by Juan Manuel Moreno after an agreement was reached by centre-right party Ciudadanos and the Partido Popularon Wednesday night.

This agreement will see Ciudadanos take control of the Andalusia Parliament, with the PP’s Mr Moreno set to be sworn in as the President of the Junta de Andalusia next month.

The three vice-presidents in the Andalusia Parliament will be Esperanza Oña (PP), Teresa Jiménez (PSOE), and Julio Díaz (Ciudadanos). Meanwhile, the secretary role will go to Manuel Gavira (Vox), Verónica Pérez (PSOE) and Manuel Andrés (PP).

The new Speaker of Parliament will be responsible for talks with groups and will propose the candidate for the Presidency of the Junta de Andalusía, which will go to Mr Moreno.

“I think this is the only way that politics can be understood, especially at a time when there is a feeling of mistrust and alienation from the general public,” Ms Bosquet said.

On Wednesday night, Adelante Andalucía withdrew support for Ciudadanos and said they will instead vote for their own candidate, saying they could not be part of “any deal” that would result in support for the “extreme right”.

The extreme-right party Vox, which unexpectedly gained 12 seats in the regional elections held on December 2, promised to support the alliance by voting in Ms Bosquet.

But Vox’s Javier Ortega demanded a seat at the negotiating table for his party.

He said: “Negotiations for a new government in Andalusia begins today with the PP and Ciudadanos.”

“We do not feel responsible or obliged to abide by agreements put forward by the two parties, but we want the negotiations to be clear, transparent and loyal.”

Mr Ortega said his party, which has a hard line stance on Gibraltar, will put forward his demands and will “support the government in some things” and “fiercely oppose” those they do not agree with.

The latest developments reflect the fractured nature of regional politics in Andalusia, a traditional stronghold of the Socialist party PSOE

According to a report in El País, the Socialist party argued that they won the regional elections with a seven-seat lead over the PP, which gave them a legitimate claim to control the regional government and parliament. But failed to gain enough support to form a coalition.