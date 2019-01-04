Falklands: Argentina calls for sovereignty negotiations as it recalls 3 January 1833

Falklands/Malvinas sovereignty dispute must be resolved by Argentina/UK bilateral negotiations, “taking into account the interests of the inhabitants of the Islands”

In an official release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Argentina recalled that 186 years ago, on 3 January 1833, “UK military forces illegally occupied and usurped the Malvinas Islands and adjoining maritime spaces in the South Atlantic”.

Despite this Argentina has never ceased to claim its legitimate sovereignty over the Islands, inherited from Spain, and has always expressed its willingness to resume negotiations for a solution to the dispute, and again reiterates its readiness to continue working in the construction of a confidence climate for that purpose.

Finally, the sovereignty dispute must be resolved by Argentina and the UK through bilateral negotiations, “taking into account the interests of the inhabitants of the Islands”.

Press Release 001/19 states the following in a non official translation.

“On 3 January 1833, the Malvinas Islands, integral part of the Argentine territory, were illegally occupied by United Kingdom military forces.

”The Argentine Republic from the very beginning of its existence as an independent nation, has shown though acts of government its strong determination to exercise effective sovereignty over the archipelagos and surrounding maritime spaces in the South Atlantic as the legitimate heir of Spain. This sovereignty exercise was interrupted 186 years ago when the British occupation, action which Argentina immediately protested and never consented.

“The effective recovery of our sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and the adjoining maritime spaces, as indicated by International Law, and respecting the way of life of its inhabitants, is a standing and unrenounceable objective of the Argentine people, as it is clearly reflected in the Argentine national constitution.

”The United Nations acknowledges the existence of a colonial situation in the Malvinas Islands, where underlies a sovereignty dispute that must be resolved by Argentina and the UK through bilateral negotiations, taking into account the interests of the inhabitants of the Islands.

“Argentina continues to receive the support for its legitimate sovereignty rights in the Malvinas Question from countries in the region, both bilaterally as well as through different regional forae. Other multilateral forae such as OAS, G77 plus China, and the Ibero-American summit have requested the resumption of negotiations.

”The Argentine government has expressed its willingness to resume negotiations that should enable find a solution to this sovereignty dispute and reiterates its readiness to continue working in the construction of a climate of confidence so that this can happen.

“In this day, so meaningful for our country, the Government and People of Argentina reaffirm once again their legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and its adjoining maritime spaces”.