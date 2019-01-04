Falklands: Argentina calls for sovereignty negotiations as it recalls 3 January 1833

In an official release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Argentina recalled that 186 years ago, on 3 January 1833, “UK military forces illegally occupied and usurped the Malvinas Islands and adjoining maritime spaces in the South Atlantic”.
Despite this Argentina has never ceased to claim its legitimate sovereignty over the Islands, inherited from Spain, and has always expressed its willingness to resume negotiations for a solution to the dispute, and again reiterates its readiness to continue working in the construction of a confidence climate for that purpose.
Finally, the sovereignty dispute must be resolved by Argentina and the UK through bilateral negotiations, “taking into account the interests of the inhabitants of the Islands”.
Press Release 001/19 states the following in a non official translation.
“On 3 January 1833, the Malvinas Islands, integral part of the Argentine territory, were illegally occupied by United Kingdom military forces.
”The Argentine Republic from the very beginning of its existence as an independent nation, has shown though acts of government its strong determination to exercise effective sovereignty over the archipelagos and surrounding maritime spaces in the South Atlantic as the legitimate heir of Spain. This sovereignty exercise was interrupted 186 years ago when the British occupation, action which Argentina immediately protested and never consented.
“The effective recovery of our sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and the adjoining maritime spaces, as indicated by International Law, and respecting the way of life of its inhabitants, is a standing and unrenounceable objective of the Argentine people, as it is clearly reflected in the Argentine national constitution.
”The United Nations acknowledges the existence of a colonial situation in the Malvinas Islands, where underlies a sovereignty dispute that must be resolved by Argentina and the UK through bilateral negotiations, taking into account the interests of the inhabitants of the Islands.
“Argentina continues to receive the support for its legitimate sovereignty rights in the Malvinas Question from countries in the region, both bilaterally as well as through different regional forae. Other multilateral forae such as OAS, G77 plus China, and the Ibero-American summit have requested the resumption of negotiations.
”The Argentine government has expressed its willingness to resume negotiations that should enable find a solution to this sovereignty dispute and reiterates its readiness to continue working in the construction of a climate of confidence so that this can happen.
“In this day, so meaningful for our country, the Government and People of Argentina reaffirm once again their legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and its adjoining maritime spaces”.
Usual nonsense. Alicia Castro, the ex-Ambassador to London is complaining that the current Ambassador has been a little tardy in sending this out as he is yet to do so. He was probably enjoying the fireworks.Posted 7 hours ago +6
So, Happy New Year everyone, I have no doubt that this year will be much the same as last but perhaps CFK will get back to liven things up.
Oh, and there's a new edition posted - https://falklandstimeline.wordpress.com/
TTFN ;-)
Really got a nerve and very thick skin, but old habits die hard. The people of the Falkland Islands have made it perfectly clear that they don't want a bar of this. Why can Argentina not understand? What can Argentina not understand? Time for another reality check, as if being thrashed, humiliated and internationally humbled 36 years ago wasn't enough? Resorting to violence to achieve their dodgy claims makes for a bad legacy, a horrible reputation and earned pariah status.Posted 4 hours ago +5
Practicing the role of a good neighbour will deliver much more benefit long-term to Argentina than the continuation of being a regional bully.
Argentina has fouled its nest, and burned it bridges for a long time to come.
Live and let live. Blessed are the peacemakers.
There are many differing opinions about the events of 1833 but the fact is that the UK have controlled the Islands since that time. The population was never indigenous - but the British have been the main occupiers and rulemakers for almost 200 years and have managed the property correctly.Posted 4 hours ago +5
If the Argentines cannot accept that the current occupiers are legitimate and if they feel they have strong international support why don't they take their claim to the ICJ? According to their rhetoric they would win in a minute.
On the other hand, they blotted their copybook of territorial claims by launching their own illegal military invasion in 1982. Unlike the British in 1833, this landing in the Falklands failed and, along with that failure, the Argentines lost all claim to the Falklands forever more.
It is impossible to see what claim they may have other than geographical proximity, as they have made precious little attempt to make their claims good in the last 186 years.
The ICJ would probably recommend that Argentina simply scrap their constitutional claim and get on with more important things.