Falklands to consider options to enlarge international airport terminal

4th Friday, January 2019 - 06:55 UTC

Mount Pleasant Airport which receives the weekly flight from Punta Arenas and the air link from Brize Norton in UK

“I hope that an ExCo paper will come to Members in January or February at the latest, spelling out the options available”, according to MLA Barry Elsby

Options for the extension of the Falkland Islands' Mount Pleasant airport passenger terminal will be considered by the local elected authorities in the coming weeks. According to Penguin News, quoting lawmaker MLA Barry Elsby, options will be put before the Executive Council early in the new year.

“A lot of work has been done on options for enlarging the passenger terminal. I hope that an ExCo paper will come to Members in January, or February at the latest, spelling out the options available. Once a decision is made we would aim to undertake the work as rapidly as possible,” he said.

MLA Elsby nevertheless confirmed that any extension work will not be completed before the start of the new Sao Paulo air link which will utilize a wide body aircraft.

Asked about possible capacity issues, MLA Elsby said, “[FIG] are working closely with the military to develop ways in which we can operate in the interim.

“The terminal is the first and last bit of the Falklands tourist experience and it is vital that we make their experience as pleasant as we possibly can,” he added.

Since tourism is a strong and growing industry in the Falklands, improving connectivity and the Mount Pleasant Airport terminal capacity is essential to ensure its development. (PN).-