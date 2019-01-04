UK lottery player claims the £115m New Year's Day EuroMillions jackpot

4th Friday, January 2019 - 08:46 UTC Full article

The winning numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28, with Lucky Stars 04 and 06. The ticket-holder matched all seven numbers to take a total jackpot of £114,969,775.70

The National Lottery said the win is the fourth biggest in UK history and follows a series of big British lottery successes in recent years. A further 10 UK players have each pocketed £1m after the Millionaire Maker codes on their tickets were picked.

The winning numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28, with Lucky Stars 04 and 06. Tuesday's ticket-holder matched all seven numbers to take a total jackpot of £114,969,775.70.

Lottery operator Camelot said the winner will choose whether to be named when the ticket is validated and the prize money paid.

The win comes after builder Andrew Clark from Boston, Lincolnshire, was last month revealed as the winner of a £76m EuroMillons jackpot. He found his ticket tucked in the visor of his van six weeks after the draw.

The largest EuroMillions prize in the UK of 2018 - and the third biggest win of all time - was £121m to an anonymous ticket-holder in April.

The biggest lottery prize in UK history is the £161m EuroMillions jackpot won by North Ayrshire couple Chris and Colin Weir in 2011.

In August 2012, Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Haverhill, Suffolk, won more than £148m.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries - the UK, Austria, Belgium, France, the Irish Republic, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland - with ticket-holders trying to win a share of the same jackpot.