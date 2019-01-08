MSC Cruises celebrates the float out of “Grandiosa”; she will be delivered next October

MSC Cruises has celebrated the float out of MSC Grandiosa at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France where the ship is being built. She has now been moved to a wet dock, where work on the ship will continue until her delivery in October 2019.

MSC Grandiosa is due to become the third Meraviglia ship to enter MSC Cruises’ fleet, and the first of three Meraviglia-Plus ships, which are larger than the first two Meraviglia ships – MSC Meraviglia and MSC Bellissima.

She will also become the fifth ship to enter MSC Cruises’ fleet in just two and a half years. As part of MSC Cruises’ fleet expansion plan, the company is due to take delivery of another 12 next-generation cruise ships by 2027.

MSC Grandiosa will have an even larger Mediterranean-style promenade, the ground-breaking feature unique to Meraviglia generation ships that serves as the social hub of the ship. Amongst other specialty restaurants it will feature a new bar and lounge, L’Atelier Bistrot, offering lounge seating with a stage and a dance floor, impressionist art on display and terrace seating with Parisian Bistrot tables and chairs.

The promenade will host surprise performances, including flash mobs and themed parties as well as projections on the 98.5-metre LED Sky screen.

As other Meraviglia class ships, MSC Grandiosa will feature two brand new exclusive shows from Cirque du Soleil at Sea. This is part of a long-term partnership between MSC Cruises and Cirque du Soleil, the world leader in artistic entertainment.

Following MSC Bellissima’s launch in February 2018, MSC Grandiosa will become the second MSC Cruises ship to feature Zoe, the cruise industry’s first digital cruise personal assistant, as a new feature of MSC for Me. This service will provide guests with a simple and stress-free way to receive information that is traditionally provided at the Guest Relations desk.

MSC Grandiosa will be delivered to MSC Cruises on October 31 and will start regular sailings from Genoa, Italy on 16 November 2019.