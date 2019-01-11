UK Transport minister in Chile to boost bilateral trade relations

Minister of State for Transport Jesse Norman MP had the opportunity to visit Lines 3 and 6 of the Santiago Metro System

Jesse Norman MP, the UK Minister of State for Transport, visited Chile last week focusing on strengthening the UK-Chile relations in areas of mutual interest including: Urban transport, ground and underground interconnectivity and electro-mobility.

Minister Norman’s agenda in Chile was organized by the Embassy and the Santiago office of the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The Minister met with President Sebastián Piñera, they exchanged views about the relations between the two countries and set the tone for this year’s extensive UK-Chile engagements.

While in the country, Jesse Norman also had the opportunity to call on senior Chilean Government authorities including: Susana Jiménez, Minister of Energy; Gloria Hutt, Minister of Transport and Telecommunications; Carolina Schmidt, Minister of the Environment and Louis de Grange, President of Metro S.A.

The main topics covered during Mr Norman’s meetings with Chilean senior authorities were cleaner urban transport, follow-up from COP25 bilateral meetings, electro-mobility, large-scale sports events, and opportunities where both countries can collaborate in these areas.

When meeting Minister Gloria Hutt, Minister Norman acknowledged the Chilean delegation that participated in the UK’s Zero Emission Vehicle Summit and where the Minister’s Chief of Cabinet was one of the delegates.

Mr Norman also met with the British business community to discuss how business operates in Chile and to listen to their views including the effect of BREXIT on trade between the UK and Chile.