Peru establishes an annual Patagonian toothfish TAC of 161 tons

14th Monday, January 2019 - 09:20 UTC

The Peruvian Ministry of Production has established the maximum allowable catch of the Patagonian toothfish (Dissostichus eleginoides) resource for the current year at 161 tones. According to ministerial Resolution 007/2019, the quota may be modified if the Institute of the Sea Peru has proven evidence of greater availability of the resource, for which purpose it shall remit the recommendation with the corresponding measures to the Production ministry.

Once the established catch limit has been reached, the Ministry of Production, through ministerial resolution, will close the Patagonian toothfish fishery; otherwise, the capture of this resource will conclude on December 31, 2019.

The ministry's General Directorate of Supervision, Inspection and Sanction of the Office of Fisheries and Aquaculture monitor the established catch quota and will inform the General Directorate of Regulatory Policies and Analysis in Fisheries and Aquaculture in a timely manner, so the relevant measures can be adopted.

The ministerial resolution indicates that the Institute of the Sea will monitor and follow the main biological indicators of the Patagonian toothfish, and must inform and recommend to the Ministry of Production the fisheries management measures that are necessary.

For this purpose, the ship owners of the fishing vessels with a valid fishing permit for the capture of Patagonian toothfish must provide the facilities for the accommodation on board to an observer from the Institute to carry out research and data collection activities. (FIS).