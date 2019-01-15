UK Ambassador in BA: “Argentines are unique”

15th Tuesday, January 2019 - 11:07 UTC Full article

The diplomat rode the BA metro bus on a rainy day. (Twitter photo)

Mr Kent winked at the camera at the request of a Twitter fan after seeing off Prime Minister Theresa May from the G20 Summit. (Twitter photo) The ambassador has the courage to properly use the Argentinemost expression of them all (“Che”) on social media to reach out to over 33,000 followers in their native tongue.

The United Kingdom's ambassador in Buenos Aires celebrated his birthday Monday harassed by his social media fans and followers, who kept him busy thanking each one.

“I've never had a birthday like this. So many messages wishing me Happy Birthday! Today I have not worked, because I've spent all day thanking you all. And I am really grateful. Thank you all. Argentines are unique!,” Mr Kent wrote.

The diplomat soared to Twitter and Instagram stardom in the last quarter of 2018 after postings such as a selfie riding the BA metro bus on a rainy day or dressing up as Santa Claus for Christmas. But arguably his biggest hit entry was winking at the camera on the Ezeiza airport tarmac at the request of a Twitter fan after seeing off Prime Minister Theresa May from the G20 Summit.

“Empathy is important in my [line of] work,” Mr Kent told Córdoba's Cadena 3. During the interview, he underscored the Argentine sense of humour.

”With Argentines we have many things in common: football, rugby, sports and railways and on social media they always have an opinion. One asks for it and (...) that's how we can know what they think,“ he said.

”We have to recognise that we are all human beings and I like social media: there are no ideologies, and I think we all have to relate to each other in a very respectful way,“ he added.

”I have fun talking to Argentines, you are very funny and I end up laughing with you people because you guys are very warm as a people,“ Mr Kent told radio host Miguel Clariá.

The interview could not bypass Mr Kent's recent involvement in the process of identifying the Argentine soldiers buried at the Darwin cemetery. ”One thing for me is clear and it is that we must honour the fallen and highlight the humanitarian [aspect of the mission]. In that we have worked and succeeded,“ he pointed out.

”We must separate the political from the humanitarian side and we are planning another trip to the [Falkland] Islands cemetery. I commit myself to it because it is my human duty,” Mr Kent stressed.