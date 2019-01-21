Spain and EU working to minimize a no-deal Brexit impact on fisheries

Spain's minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, said he was confident that if no agreement is reached regarding Brexit, both the European Union (EU) and Spain will be prepared. During an informative breakfast, minister Planas stressed that the government of Spain is working to ensure citizens and is prepared to minimize the impact of “Brexit” on the agri-food and fisheries sector.

In fact, Planas revealed that the Spanish government has been preparing its Contingency Plan for months, in case the United Kingdom leaves the EU without an agreement.

“This is order to preserve national interests and face different possible scenarios”, emphasized the minister.

In this context, Planas said that the fisheries sector will receive special attention, due to its importance for Spain. Measures will be implemented, if necessary, both by the EU and Spain, and “will go in the direction of defending the interests of the Spanish and Community fleets”.

Likewise, minister Planas pointed out that, given the possible distortions in trade between Spain and the United Kingdom in the agricultural and food sector, it would be necessary to support the Spanish export sectors, strengthen the promotion of their products in third countries and continue to open new ones markets.

He also stressed that fisheries sustainability is another “very important” aspect, and that it will have an additional EUR 11.3 million.

Furthermore a website which can be accessed through the portal of La Moncloa (Spanish Government) has increased its condition into a sort of “web of websites” where Spanish and British citizens can find all the information they need, including most frequent questions from citizens. Under the tab “How to prepare” the web supplies information for both citizens and companies. (FIS).