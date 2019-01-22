Falkland Islands Government appoints new Head of Finance

MLA Spink, portfolio lead for Government Services, said it is positive to welcome Debbie Ferriby, a Falkland Islander, as a senior appointment to the Treasury

The Falkland Islands Government announced the appointment of Debbie Ferriby as Head of Finance. Debbie is an experienced and qualified accountant, and is currently the Chief Finance Officer at Sure South Atlantic, based in Stanley.

Debbie will begin her position, which is within the Treasury department, on 1 June 2019. This will enable a comprehensive handover period with the current post holder Andy Francis. Speaking of her appointment, Debbie said: “I’m very pleased to be joining James and the team at the Treasury; I’m looking forward to a new challenge after nine years working for Sure.”

After an initial two year contract, plus an extension, Andy will be returning to the United Kingdom with his family in late July 2019. The Falkland Islands Government thanks Andy for his hard work and wishes him and his family the very best for the future.

MLA Roger Spink, portfolio lead for Government Services, said: “While it is sad to see Andy Francis and his family leave the Islands, it is positive to be welcoming Debbie Ferriby – a Falkland Islander – as a senior appointment to the Treasury. It is this Assembly’s policy to develop our workforce and ensure that we have the skills needed to carry our nation forward; having Islanders in as many senior Government positions as possible forms part of that policy. I wish Debbie every success in her new role.”