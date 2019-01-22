Falkland Islands Government appoints new Head of Finance

The Falkland Islands Government announced the appointment of Debbie Ferriby as Head of Finance. Debbie is an experienced and qualified accountant, and is currently the Chief Finance Officer at Sure South Atlantic, based in Stanley.
Debbie will begin her position, which is within the Treasury department, on 1 June 2019. This will enable a comprehensive handover period with the current post holder Andy Francis. Speaking of her appointment, Debbie said: “I’m very pleased to be joining James and the team at the Treasury; I’m looking forward to a new challenge after nine years working for Sure.”
After an initial two year contract, plus an extension, Andy will be returning to the United Kingdom with his family in late July 2019. The Falkland Islands Government thanks Andy for his hard work and wishes him and his family the very best for the future.
MLA Roger Spink, portfolio lead for Government Services, said: “While it is sad to see Andy Francis and his family leave the Islands, it is positive to be welcoming Debbie Ferriby – a Falkland Islander – as a senior appointment to the Treasury. It is this Assembly’s policy to develop our workforce and ensure that we have the skills needed to carry our nation forward; having Islanders in as many senior Government positions as possible forms part of that policy. I wish Debbie every success in her new role.”
Congratulations..., lass...Posted 20 hours ago 0
I am “SURE” you couldn't have learned the trade of ripping money out from folks pockets any better place...;-)
Thunk, excelling himself yet again. Hardly surprising that the islanders will never opt to join the dicks next door.Posted 6 hours ago 0
I don't often agree with Think but he has got a point - SURE (and the forerunner Cable & Wireless) certainly don't offer their internet or telecom services for free and that gouging is what Think was alluding to, so there is some truth in that remark.Posted 40 minutes ago 0