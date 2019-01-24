Repression in Venezuela left 16 dead, according to the IACHR

24th Thursday, January 2019 - 09:38 UTC Full article

“The IACHR is closely monitoring the serious acts of violence in the context of today's demonstrations, which have already generated at least 16 deaths, dozens of injured and arrests”

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) estimated the number of deaths in clashes between protesters and security forces in Venezuela at 16.

“The IACHR is closely monitoring the serious acts of violence in Venezuela in the context of today's demonstrations, which have already generated at least 16 deaths, dozens of injuries and arrests,” the organization published through its Twitter account.

In addition, the agency called on the Venezuelan State to respect the freedom, life and integrity of the protesters who have taken to the streets during the day of demonstrations in favor and against the country's president, Nicolás Maduro.

“The exercise of social protest and freedom of expression are fundamental pillars in democratic societies, as well as a tool for people to express their demands in the face of the serious political, social, and economic crisis facing the country,” he said. through a statement.

For its part, the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict (OVCS) said that at least 13 people died during the clashes.

The leader of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself “President in charge” of the country in the context of the protests, regretted what happened.

“I have no words to express the pain I feel as I continue to learn that Venezuelans have been killed during the protests in the last hours,” he said on the social network.