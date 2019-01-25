Russia, China and Turkey in support for Maduro as they warn Washington not to intervene

Russia accused Washington of being behind the street protests and trying to undermine Maduro, whom he described as the country's legitimate president.. Photo: Archive

"We consider that the attempt to usurp the sovereign authority in Venezuela contradicts and violates the basis and principles of international law," said Moscow. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also backed the Venezuelan leader. "My brother Maduro! "We are by your side!" Said the leader

Russia on Thursday accused the United States of trying to usurp power in Venezuela and warned against a military intervention by confronting Washington and the European Union, which backed protests against one of Moscow's closest allies, Venezuelan partial recognized President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president, based on country’s Constitution, on Wednesday and won recognition from Washington, prompting Maduro to break diplomatic relations with the United States.

The prospect of an overthrow of Maduro is a geopolitical and economic headache for Russia that, together with China, has become a lender of last resort for Caracas, to whom it has given billions of dollars amid the great crisis who lives his economy. Moscow has also supported its military and oil industry.

“We believe that the attempt to usurp the sovereign authority in Venezuela contradicts and violates the basis and principles of international law,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He also indicated that Russia has not received a request for military assistance from Venezuela, while declined to specify what his response would be if he did so. Maduro, who met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow last month, is the legitimate president, Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry asked Washington not to intervene militarily, warning that outside interference opens the way to a bloodbath. “We warn against these adventures, which can have catastrophic consequences,” he said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also backed the Venezuelan leader. “My brother Maduro! ”We are by your side!” Said the leader, quoted by presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Twitter.

China also said it supports efforts to protect Venezuela's independence and stability.

Meanwhile, the European Commission - the executive arm of the European Union - avoided making an explicit recognition of Guaidó as the interim president of the South American country, and urged to carry out a political process leading to new elections.