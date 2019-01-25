Uruguay vice president compares Venezuelan crisis with that of Libya

The vice president of Uruguay, Lucia Topolansky, said on Friday that her country “does well to be cautious” in the international position the country has assumed in the institutional and political crisis that Venezuela is going through since, in its consideration, the external pressure for Nicolás Maduro to resign responds to imperial interests that recall cases of foreign interference in the Middle East.

Topolansky described as “completely rational” the position that the Uruguayan chancellery materialized in a statement published on Wednesday in which it was announced that Uruguay, together with Mexico, offered its “full support” to work on the “welfare and peace of the Venezuelan people.”

In a radio interview for Radio Sarandí, the leader of the Frente Amplio (Broad Front), the government party, also referred to the dictatorship of Libya that Muammar Gaddafi commanded until his death in 2011 as a case of foreign interference attracted by the oil that left the economy of that country “on the ground”, when its inhabitants had ”the best Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita in the Middle East“.

The goal of Uruguay, said the vice president, is to ”avoid very painful scenarios that can occur“ if it did not proceed in that way. Consulted on the effectiveness that the dialogue between Maduro and the opposition -commanded by the self-proclaimed president in charge and president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó- may have, since there are failed antecedents of peace agreements with foreign aid between Chavez and the parties who resist it, cited the saying ”there is no management that is not done“.

From a press conference in a Caracas square, Guaidó said on Friday that ”countries like Mexico and Uruguay should see how the 'Chavismo' uses Faes (Special Armed Forces of the Bolivarian National Police) to repress people.“

The dialogue that was promoted in the Dominican Republic in February last year, with the participation of Dominican President Danilo Medina and former Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero did not produce results for both sides of the political conflict, which are experiencing a conflict of powers with different readings of the constitution.

When questioned about the legitimacy of Maduro as president or that of Guaidó - for the same position -, Topolansky said that ”it does not help to enter into that discussion, (because) what you have to try is to help and not generate more fire.”

On the other hand, the opposition senators in Uruguay recognized Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela on Thursday, through a communique signed by the National, Colorado and Independent parties.