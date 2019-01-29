Guaidó on military option in Venezuela: All options are on the table

The ruling party called on Monday supporters to resist “military intervention”. Photo: Militia in an official act.

“We are confident that we can achieve a peaceful transition and free elections,” Guaidó told CNN Any Venezuelan who is calling for an intervention “should be treated as an enemy and we must apply all the actions and forms that we apply to enemies,” said Cabello.

Consulted on possible military option in Venezuela, the declared interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, told the CNN channel that all the options are on the table “to achieve the cessation of the usurpation”.

Through an interview granted to CNN, the President in charge of Venezuela assured that the way to achieve the cessation of the usurpation will be with the role of the Armed Forces together with the Constitution, among which is distributing an Amnesty project paper the that will guarantee the protection to those military that adhere to the constitution.

“We are confident that we can achieve a peaceful transition and free elections,” he said.

Guaidó also ruled on the sanctions imposed by the United States on the state oil company PDVSA. The parliamentarian said that this action is a measure to protect the assets of the Venezuelan people that were still in the hands of the “de facto” administration of Nicolás Maduro.

For its part, the chief of the National Constituent Assembly, compounded only of pro-government officials, and chavista leader, Diosdado Cabello, on Monday called his supporters to resist, after the National Assemble deputy Guaidó called for new demonstrations this week.

”Any citizen who calls himself Venezuelan (...) and is calling for military intervention in our homeland, if such event occur, should be treated as an enemy and we must apply all the actions and forms that we apply to enemies,“ told Cabello.

The institutional crisis in Venezuela worsened on January 23, after Guaidó, as president of the National Assembly, was sworn in as the ”president in charge” of the country.

The Venezuelan head of state, Nicolás Maduro, who has not been recognized for legitimacy since taking office on January 10, called Guaidó's declaration an attempted coup and blamed the United States for having orchestrated it.