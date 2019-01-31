Irish backstop is “part and parcel” of the UK's Brexit deal and stands as it is

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier says the Irish backstop is “part and parcel” of the UK's Brexit deal and will not be renegotiated. Speaking at the European Parliament, Mr Barnier said it was a “realistic solution” to preventing a hard border.

British MPs voted earlier this month against the deal agreed by the UK and EU during 18 months of negotiations. Instead, on Tuesday, they voted for PM Theresa May to seek “alternative arrangements” to the backstop.

The UK is due to leave the European Union at 23:00 GMT on 29 March. The backstop is an “insurance” policy to stop the return of checks on goods and people along the Northern Ireland border.

As it stands, the backstop would effectively keep the UK inside the EU's customs union, but with Northern Ireland also conforming to some rules of the single market.

It was one of the main reasons Mrs May's Brexit deal was voted down in Parliament by an historic margin earlier in January as critics say a different status for Northern Ireland could threaten the existence of the UK and fear that the backstop could become permanent.

Mrs May has said there are several possible alternatives to the backstop that she wanted to discuss with EU leaders.

These include a “trusted trader” scheme to avoid physical checks on goods flowing through the border, “mutual recognition” of rules with the EU and “technological” solutions.

However, Business Secretary Greg Clark told ITV's Peston program that he did not think “those technical possibilities are there yet”. Mrs May also wants to discuss a time limit on the backstop and a “unilateral exit” mechanism - both options ruled out by the EU in the past.

The message from the EU though was the backstop remained an integral part of the withdrawal agreement - the so-called “divorce deal” agreeing the terms of the UK's exit from the EU.

Mr Barnier said: “Calmly and clearly, I will say right here and now - with this withdrawal agreement proposed for ratification - we need this backstop as it is.

”Rejecting the backstop as it stands today boils down to rejecting the solution which has been found with the British, but the problem remains.”