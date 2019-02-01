Wines of Argentina marketing campaign for 2019 features a love story

Exports of Argentine wine to the US reached 50,732,700 litres in 2018, the equivalent of US$244,866,000, making it one of its key export markets

Wines of Argentina (WOFA) has launched a disruptive new marketing campaign for 2019 called “Vino Argentino: A Blind Tasting Story”, which features a love story between two people from opposite worlds and targets young women in the US.

The campaign is formed by a 10-part fiction miniseries aimed at women that communicates the “evolution and differential attributes” of Vino Argentino.

The mini series depicts a love story between two people “from opposite worlds”: Justin, a successful young craft brewer from California who is “very disciplined in his own mess. Restless, impetuous, impulsive and self-confident”; and Pilar, an “organised and precise” Argentine sommelier.

Their story sees them take a journey through the wine-growing regions of Argentina, during which they find common ground despite their differences.

Argentine wine will be the guiding thread of the story, reflecting the country’s diversity of terroirs, varieties and styles, and its cultural richness.

“Our intention is to focus on and talk to young women who represent a growing segment among wine consumers in the United States,” said Magdalena Pesce, marketing and communications manager of Wines of Argentina. “It is a story that aims to break down certain prejudices, without losing sight of the ultimate goal of the campaign, which is to make Argentina and our wines attractive to US consumers.”

The miniseries will premiere on YouTube and WofA’s social media channels, and the series will conclude on Valentine’s Day.