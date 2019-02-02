Argentine Jewish institutions divided over strategy to help find culprits of several crimes against the community

Two of Argentina's leading Jewish entities, the AMIA and the DAIA, this week made public their its difference over a role as a plaintiff in a criminal complaint against former president-cum-senator Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, involving a controversial Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2013 with the regime of Iran.

The Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), which represents Jewish communities on a political level, called on the Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA), which promotes Jewish culture in Argentina, from “pursuing a judicial case” against Cristina Fernández over her government's negotiations and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Teheran.

”We believe that maintaining the complaint is harmful for the community in general and particularly affects the AMIA in its specific work. It is worth noting the firm opposition of the AMIA which ensured the agreement of our country (Argentina) with the enemy of Israel never came to fruition”, the AMIA board wrote, in a letter addressed to DAIA president Jorge Knoblovits. The letter was made public.

The AMIA, whose headquarters was bombed in 1994, (killing dozens and injuring hundreds) specified that ”by desisting with the complaint against the Senator and former president Cristina Fernández, on top of correcting a grave mistake of the previous (Argentine) government, the DAIA will start to distance itself from a case that is at the heart of the famous divide that affects the majority of Argentines, a division that does not represent us“, in reference to Argentina's political and social polarization.

Cristina Fernández is accused of pursuing an MoU with Iran in order to secure favorable trade conditions with the Middle Eastern country in exchange for impunity for several high-ranking Iranian officials who are excused of their participating in the July 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires. The 1994 attack as well as the bombing of the Israeli embassy in 1992 and the death of special prosecutor Alberto Nisman in January 2015 remain unsolved.

The AMIA's board decided on its position during a meeting on January 15, which - as it explains in its open letter -resulted from ”after an exchange of ideas which emphasized, unanimously, different aspects of [the DAIA's] institutional strategy” that the AMIA contests.