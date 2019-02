Lima Group meets in Canada to plan pressure campaign against Venezuela's Maduro

Maduro, who has maintained the critical support of the military, has said Guaido is staging a U.S.-directed coup against him.

Monday’s meeting will also discuss how to aid the people of Venezuela, through immediate humanitarian assistance, said Canadian PM Justin Trudeau office

A major bloc of Latin American nations and Canada will discuss on Monday in Ottawa how to maintain pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold new elections as he faces widespread calls to resign after last year’s disputed presidential vote.

Apparently the 14-nation Lima Group also looked set, though, to hold off imposing further sanctions on the Maduro government when it meets in Ottawa. Most group members say Maduro should quit in favour of opposition leader Juan Guaido - who declared himself interim president last month - and are calling for a new presidential election in the troubled oil rich nation.

The United States, which is not a member of the group, also wants Maduro gone.

“How can we continue to support the opposition to keep the pressure up on the regime and push for new elections? Certainly that’s something we’ll be looking at,” said a Canadian government official.

Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse and the exodus of millions of Venezuelans, said in an interview that aired on Spanish television channel Antena 3 on Sunday: “We don’t accept ultimatums from anyone,” adding: “I refuse to call for elections now - there will be elections in 2024.”

Monday’s meeting in Ottawa will also discuss how to aid the people of Venezuela, including through immediate humanitarian assistance, said the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Last month, the Lima Group announced a travel ban on senior Venezuelan officials and a freeze on their foreign assets.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration last week issued sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA in a move likely to cut revenues for a country hit by medicine shortages and malnutrition.

Trump, in an interview that aired on Sunday, said military intervention in Venezuela was “an option.”

Trudeau spoke on Sunday to Guaido and the two “discussed the importance of the international community sending a clear message regarding the illegitimacy of the Maduro regime,” Trudeau’s office said.

The challenge for participants is that Mexico, a member of the Lima Group, opposes any measures to oust Maduro, who also has the backing of Russia, China, Turkey, Syria and North Korea, among others.