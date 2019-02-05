Falklands' government and BFSAI plan to build 70 new houses in the next three years

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) with the support of British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) are seeking expressions of interest from developers and investors wanting to find out more about an ambitious range of housing development opportunities in the Falkland Islands.

The immediate business opportunity is the provision of 70 new high quality houses within the next three years; 40 of these will be Government houses, with the remaining 30 for the Ministry of Defence. However, there are potentially further options that exist for companies to provide a wider range of services including facilities management, estate maintenance, large scale property refurbishments and upgrades.

Both the Falkland Islands Government and BFSAI are committed to increasing joint working and these new housing proposals underpin this collaborative approach, with the aim of developing capacity and capability within the local market and attracting established companies to the islands.

Colin Summers, Director of Public Works for FIG, said: “Through a combination of our ambitious capital works programme, an expanding economy and the prospect of further developments in hydrocarbons, we are now seeing rapid growth in the housing market with demand driven by both the private and public sectors. This makes it a very exciting time for new companies to take a serious look at what the Falkland Islands has to offer in terms of medium to longer term investment and development opportunities. This is also a rare opportunity to work for two of the largest organisations locally and get in on the ground floor as the demand for adaptable housing solutions continues to accelerate.”

Further information, including the design specifications for the 70 new homes and further details on current and future opportunities, can be found on the FIG website: http://www.fig.gov.fk/projects/