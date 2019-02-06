UK's service sector stagnated in January: new orders fell for the first time in 30 months

The UK's service sector stagnated last month, with new orders falling for the first time in two-and-a-half years, according to the IHS Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index (PMI). The figures showed a reading of 50.1 in January lower than December's 51.2.

IHS Markit's Chris Williamson said the results indicated that the UK economy “is at risk of stalling or worse”. He said this was because of growing Brexit uncertainty coinciding with a wider slowdown in the global economy.

Economists had expected a reading of 51 - a figure above 50 indicates growth.

It follows last Friday's news that the PMI figures for manufacturing fell to 52.8 last month - the second weakest reading since July 2016.

The figures revealed that UK manufacturers were preparing for Brexit by stockpiling raw materials at a record pace and that there was a risk of the sector slipping into recession.

Speaking about the service sector figures, Mr Williamson said: “Growth ground almost to a halt in January, matching similar disappointing news in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

”The last three months have seen the economy slip into its weakest growth spell for six years and indicate that GDP likely stagnated at the start of 2019 after eking out modest growth of just 0.1% in the fourth quarter.

“The survey results indicate that companies are becoming increasingly risk averse and eager to reduce overheads in the face of weakened customer demand and rising political uncertainty.

”Such worries were in turn most commonly linked to heightened Brexit anxiety, though wider global political and economic factors were also seen to have been taking their toll on demand.”