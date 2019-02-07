EU calls for free elections in Venezuela at International Contact Group meeting in Montevideo

“It is essential to avoid internal violence and external intervention” through “free and transparent” elections, said Mogherini

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini warned on Thursday at the meeting of the International Contact Group in Montevideo, on a beside the president of Uruguay, Tabaré Vázquez, that the group does not seek a “direct negotiation” but a free, transparent and credible Presidential election in Venezuela.

The representative said that the situation in Venezuela puts at risk the stability not only of Latin America but of the whole world and urged to seek a solution to the crisis through a peaceful solution that must come from the Venezuelan people.

Federica Mogherini, Alta Representante de Asuntos Exteriores de la Unión Europea, desde Montevideo deja claro que el “Grupo de Contacto” no busca un diálogo sino que todo desemboque en elecciones libres y transparentes en Venezuela #noticias #venezuela #crisis #elecciones pic.twitter.com/xcwkDges1Q — Sergio Novelli (@SergioNovelli) 7 de febrero de 2019

“The objective is not to establish a direct negotiation, but we believe that an international initiative is important to accompany a peaceful and democratic exit from the current crisis through free, transparent and credible presidential elections,” said Mogherini, who also promoted a “ common and concerted approach of regional and international actors ”to promote a common understanding of the political and institutional situation in the Caribbean country.

The diplomat measured the urgency of the task of the Contact Group by mentioning the migratory crisis as a result of the economic deterioration. “It is essential to avoid internal violence and external intervention,” concluded Mogherini.

President Vázquez opened the oratory with Mogherini expressing that “the problems of democracy are solved with more democracy, not with less, with more dialogue and peace”.

“The biggest dilemma that Venezuela has raised is peace or war, that is why our insistent call to serenity to the parties involved and prudence to the international community.”

The main objective of the summit promoted by Uruguay and Mexico, led by the European Union and several Latin American countries, is to promote a political dialogue in Venezuela that avoids violent choices.

For his part, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, considered illegitimate by dozens of countries and the opposition of his country, expressed through his Twitter account “we subscribe his proposal of 4 Phases for Dialogue in Venezuela. open agenda of understanding for Peace.”

Without Venezuelan representation

Neither representatives of the government of the declared interim president, Juan Guaidó, nor the government of Maduro were present in the Montevideo's meeting.

The NGO Venezuelan Program of Education-Action in Human Rights (PROVEA) announced that it did not receive a response from the Uruguayan authorities when asked to participate in the Contact Group meeting. “We regret that the government of Uruguay has not responded to our request to allow the participation of Venezuelan human rights NGOs in their international meeting on the crisis in our country.”