Family of Falklands Fisheries officer killed in Brazil donate £50,000

13th Wednesday, February 2019 - 08:13 UTC Full article

Christopher Peck, 34, was two weeks into an 18-week Uruguay to Canada trip when he was hit by a truck in a Brazilian road

Cash raised for a Falkland Islands' biker injured in a crash in Brazil was given away to help others after his death, an inquest heard. Christopher Peck, 34, originally from Workington, but who was working in the Islands was two weeks into an 18-week Uruguay to Canada trip when he was hit by a lorry.

More than £50,000 was raised for his treatment but he died days after the crash on 20 April 218. The money was given to a cancer patient and spent on a child's wheelchair.

Sitting at Cockermouth Coroner's Court, Coroner Kirsty Gomersal, who ruled Mr Peck died as a result of a road collision, said his family were “incredible”.

A crowd-funding page was set up to pay Mr Peck's medical bills after problems with his insurance policies.

His injuries included broken ribs, a fractured femur, hip and brain swelling and he was in a coma after having his left leg amputated.

The inquest heard Mr Peck, a Falkland Islands Fisheries officer, was overtaking a truck in the opposite direction when the crash happened.

Although charged, the driver was never prosecuted despite admitting to drinking heavily the night before, the hearing was told.

Mr Peck's family decided to give the money to doctors in Brazil and support other people in need.

His brother Sean said: “Christopher was genuinely a good bloke. He was a great brother, a great friend, a good son and everyone enjoyed being around him.”