Crew of Taiwanese jigger that caught fire in Falklands' waters en route to Montevideo

14th Thursday, February 2019 - 08:30 UTC Full article

The sixty-four crew members who were rescued are due to arrive in Montevideo on the Jung Ron’s sister vessel Lian Rong on 15 February. (Referencial image)

The Falkland Islands government confirmed on Wednesday that the Taiwanese jigger Jung Ron which caught fire approximately 60 nautical miles north of Stanley, is now drifting to a position 110 nautical miles NE of Stanley and continues to head away from the Falkland Islands coastline.

The sixty-four crew members who were rescued are due to arrive in Montevideo on the Jung Ron’s sister vessel Lian Rong on 15 February.

The Falklands' government has been working closely with JK (Marine) and Go Rising, as well as the vessel owners to manage the situation. The cause of the fire is yet to be established and five crew members remain unaccounted for.

The vessel operator is making arrangements to send jigger Jin Yuh Long to the scene to assess, subject to weather conditions, whether Jung Ron can be taken safely under tow. The estimated time of arrival for the Jin Yuh Long is currently late this afternoon.

The FPV Protegat remains standing by the Jung Ron.