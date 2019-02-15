Falklands has offered 105 licenses for the new Illex squid season

Director of Natural Resources John Barton said ”the number of licenses offered is the same as the last few years”

The Illex squid fishery season starts on February 14 and 105 licenses have been offered confirmed Director of Natural Resources John Barton. He added: “Not all vessels which applied received licenses. The number of licenses offered is the same as the last few years.”

Asked about the joint Illex research cruise on the Argentine vessel RV Victor Angelescu Mr Barton said it was: “ongoing and that should give an indication of the state of the Illex stock in 2019. That concludes in early March.”

The joint cruise followed discussions on renewing the pre-recruit surveys of Illex squid stocks at the South Atlantic Fisheries Commission’s Scientific Sub- Committee meetings in 2018.

There are two Falkland Islands Government scientists on the vessel.

The survey plan had them starting in the south of the survey area, including Falklands zones and working their way north. (Penguin News).-