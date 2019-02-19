Independent inspection of the Royal Falkland Islands Police

The Royal Falkland Islands Police reported on Monday that two representatives from the UK Red Snapper Group, Dave Roberts and Neil Hunter, have arrived in the Islands commissioned by the local government to carry out an independent inspection of the force.

The official release says that both visitors are highly experienced former senior police officers who have been commissioned by the Falklands' government to carry out an independent inspection of leadership, crime management, demand and resources at the Royal Falkland Islands Police.

The purpose of this inspection is to measure the impact of recent changes within the force and ensure strong, on-going organisational performance. The full inspection will take four weeks to complete, including one week of fieldwork in the Falkland Islands; the final report will be provided to RFIP in April and will focus on areas of best practice as well as highlight any recommendations for improvements.

Speaking of the inspection, RFIP Chief of Police, Superintendent Jeff McMahon said: “We are looking forward to this independent review as it will take a comprehensive look across the whole of RFIP including out working practices, organisational culture, crime prevention and investigation performance, victim care and support, and community policing.

“We have been working very hard to implement a range of changes to make the force more effective and this will provide the basis for me and other stakeholders to understand more about where change has already taken effect and where we may need to focus further effort.”

The Red Snapper Group (RSG) two former police officers will be in the Falklands for a week until 26 February. The decision to commission an independent review was agreed by the Executive Council and will be a biennial event, with the next inspection taking place in 2021

