London's Craft Beer Festival is back with 155 breweries beginning 21 February

20th Wednesday, February 2019

In all there will be 178 stands and 155 of the finest breweries in the game at this world famous, annual gathering

From February 21st-23rd, the UK’s largest and most comprehensive beer festival, Craft Beer Rising, is back in east London. If 155 breweries and an array of delicious street food offerings weren’t enough, there will also be a world-class soundtrack from five of influential London radio station Soho Radio’s key hosts.

They include Groove Armada’s Tom Findlay, The Cuban Brothers, Pete Paphides, Jay Carder and Andy Smith (45 Live) as well as Don Letts, Jaguar, Norsicaa, The London Disco Society and Eva Crystaltips. This year’s CBR boasts more beer, food and DJs than ever before.

For that reason, CBR is the UK’s biggest and best loved craft ale festival with more than 12,000 visitors expected in 2019.

Exhibitors include favorites like Brewdog, homegrown UK stars like London Fields Brewery, Mondo, Tiny Rebel and Fourpure, international flavors from Brooklyn Brewery and Goose Island, next generation talents like Lost and Grounded and Bianca Road and the exciting all-female brewery Mothership, who will be launching and exhibiting their first brews at this year’s event.

The ever-growing low alcohol sector is also fully represented with game changers Big Drop and Infinite Sessions. In order to keep guests well fuelled and energized, mouth-watering food is on offer from a selection of London’s best street food traders.

Popular from last year, returning favorites include Kolkati with their knock-out hot kati rolls and Prairie Fire BBQ, London’s only traditional Kansas City BBQ. A selection of beer snack outfits will also be in the food hall with The Curators selling a range of mouth-watering jerky and Serious Pig offering classics like snacking salami and oven-roast pork crackling.

A new Beer Hall layout will also ensure getting around and getting served has never been easier and new seating areas offer you a place to sit down and let everything soak in, including the beer.