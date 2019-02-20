Macri in Vietnam for a three-day visit to promote trade and businesses

Argentine president Mauricio Macri started an official State visit to Việt Nam on Wednesday to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership. The three-day visit, which comes at the invitation of President Nguyễn Phú Trọng, is evidence of the importance of Việt Nam in Argentina’s external policy towards Asia in general and Southeast Asia in particular, especially after the Latin American nation signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in August 2018, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Việt Nam and Argentina established diplomatic ties on October 25, 1973. Since then, both sides have organized regular delegation exchanges. Last year, they successfully held activities to mark the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The countries have established numerous mechanisms to boost multi-faceted co-operation. They have also signed various agreements to encourage investment, economic-trade co-operation, scientific-technological co-operation, cultural-educational co-operation and collaboration in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Việt Nam and Argentina have also supported each other at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC) and the South-South Cooperation within the UN framework.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Đặng Xuân Dũng said that despite complicated developments in the world, bilateral relations, especially in trade, continued to develop well.

Two-way trade increased from US$1.4 billion in 2013 to US$2.9 billion last year — the highest figure between Argentina and any Southeast Asian country. Argentina is Việt Nam’s second largest trade partner in Latin America, while Việt Nam is its fifth biggest import market globally. The two sides are working to raise bilateral trade to US$ 5 billion as soon as possible.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Jorge Faurie said that Việt Nam was an important partner for Argentina, especially in economy and trade.

Việt Nam had become an example for Argentina, especially in its export policy, one of the factors encouraging Argentine businesses to engage in producing and exporting their products, he said.

The minister said during his visit, the Argentine leader would introduce local enterprises to strong sectors in Argentina in order to form partnerships.

“We have defined what areas that the two sides can team up on, as well as products to focus on. But businesses and producers of the two sides should further foster their connections,” stated the diplomat.

With current technological developments, geographical distance is no longer an obstacle for Việt Nam and Argentina to foster connectivity, he added.